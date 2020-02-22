[julia-roberts-caught-kissing-a-different-guy-by-husband-danny-moder?]

(Getty Photographs)

Did Julia Roberts get caught smooching a different individual by Danny Moder? Which is the stunning declare from a person journal this week. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor.

“Julia Crops Juicy A person On A different Man!” screams the most recent challenge of the National Enquirer. Calling it “another blow to [the] rocky marriage,” the outlet promises that “love-hungry” Roberts was caught kissing “hunky millionaire restaurateur Bruce Bozzi” just after an Oscars occasion. Even even worse, the publication provides, it was “right less than hubby Danny Moder’s nose.”

The two experienced only just recovered from “a 12 months of hideous fights and confrontations that place the few on the brink of a $200 million divorce,” the outlet writes, but Moder was instantly “enraged” when he noticed his wife “openly smooching” Bozzi. “It might have been innocent, but provided the rocky street they are on, it is no question Danny was furious,” an anonymous source “close to the couple” tells the publication. “For her to act this flirty with yet another man when every person is familiar with they’ve been obtaining troubles was like a slap in the face to Danny!”

Citing its former reporting, the Enquirer argues that the two have been dwelling individual lives and experienced a substantial fight in the course of Julia Roberts’ 52nd birthday. Additional complicating the issue, the tabloid claims, is that this all “comes on the heels of her blowing a moist kiss to extremely single Ocean’s Eleven co-star Brad Pitt on Instagram” right after he received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

“Danny continues to really feel like he’s on the exterior hunting in, in this marriage,” a different unnamed insider states. “They’ve experimented with partners treatment, you name it — but nothing’s worked. This latest episode may possibly just be the straw that breaks the camel’s back again!” Normally, when anyone says “you identify it,” they involve far more than a one issue, but we will not depend that versus the resource.

What we will hold against them is the reality that there’s a person main omission in the tabloid’s extended and venom-filled tale. Not only is Bruce Bozzi homosexual, but he’s been married to his spouse for in excess of three years. The restaurateur exchanged vows with Bryan Lourd, Imaginative Artists Agency’s managing director, in 2016.

Bozzi himself posted a image of him and Roberts walking together that similar night with Moder in the history. The opinions are even crammed with enthusiasts laughing at an additional publication’s headline about Roberts getting by yourself with a mysterious person. Furthermore, it was just two buddies kissing each individual other the cheek to say goodbye — it would not be a massive offer even if Bozzi was single and straight. It’s frankly a small relating to that the outlet and its writer failed to comprehend this kind of a normal human conversation.

Roberts, meanwhile, posted a sweet concept and photo for Valentine’s Day on Instagram for her spouse, calling him the “light of my life.” The two have experienced a lengthy and joyful relationship, which is something Gossip Cop has verified time and time once more. It is also what tends to make it so intriguing that the Enquirer refers to its prior promises as evidence.

Gossip Cop busted the birthday fight claim when it was initially printed in November. There was no battle. A minor above a calendar year ago, we also totally debunked the identical tabloid’s tale about the couple receiving a $245 million divorce on account of George Clooney. There was no divorce. The outlet has been harping on Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage for yrs now, and it is nevertheless acquired nothing to display for it. The few continues to be married and cost-free of drama the tabloid likes to allege.