[julia-stone-announces-‘songs-for-australia’-charity-covers-album-with-the-nationwide,-kurt-vile-and-far-more]

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Stone has announced a new compilation album ‘Songs For Australia’, with all proceeds likely to bushfire reduction.

‘Songs For Australia’ is a combine of both nearby and intercontinental artists, all carrying out covers of perfectly-acknowledged Australian songs.

American band The National, who will be touring Australia from late March, are a single of various functions to choose part. They have contributed a deal with of INXS’ legendary song ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

Other names on the job include Kurt Vile (masking Nick Cave’s ‘Stranger Than Kindness’), Damien Rice (using on SIA’s ‘Chandelier’), Martha Wainwright (Nick Cave’s ‘Ship Song’) and Dermot Kennedy (Matt Corby’s ‘Resolution’).

They are joined by national treasures this kind of as Paul Kelly (masking Archie Roach’s ‘Native Born’), Dan Sultan (with another Nick Cave cover, of ‘Into My Arms’) and Dope Lemon, the band fronted by Julia’s brother Angus, covering The Go-Betweens’ ‘Streets Of Your Town’.

Other Australian artists that have been protected are Midnight Oil, Gang of Youths and Gotye.

Enjoy the video clip for Julia Stone’s deal with of ‘Beds Are Burning’, at first by Midnight Oil, down below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1WnisEbdpN0?feature=oembed" title="Julia Stone - 'Beds Are Burning' - Songs For Australia" width="696"></noscript>

‘Songs For Australia’ initially stemmed from a 1-off recording session, but Stone finished up curating the whole undertaking by inquiring artists she had a near connection with to add.

“I couldn’t believe that the responses I was getting”, she claimed in a push statement.

“I received the most coronary heart-warming replies from the greatest, busiest artists in the globe. Most of these artists have toured below, have family below, buddies below, have lived in this article or spent time below. Every person has such wonderful recollections of this state and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Proceeds from ‘Songs For Australia’ will be divided among six various organisations functioning in the direction of bushfire aid: Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Unexpected emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk and the NSW Rural Hearth Company.

The album will be readily available in electronic formats from March five, with a physical launch on CD and vinyl established for June.

Facts on actual physical pre-orders and bundles – like tote baggage, artwork and t-shirts – can be identified at the Tracks For Australia site.