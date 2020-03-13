Julia Stone will release an album “Songs For Australia” with The National groups, Kurt Vile and more

Today (March 13) Julia Stone has released a charity cover of the album “Songs for Australia” for Bushfire relief, which involved materials The National, Kurt Vile, Paul Kelly and more. Listen to it below.

“Song of Australia” – a mixture of Australian and international artists, covering famous songs AVSI. National took part in the cover of INXS “Never Tear Us Apart”, and Damien Rice gave a presentation “Chandeliers” Sia, both of which shared the album before the release.

Other international materials – “Stranger than kindness” Villa Kurt (originally by Nick Cave), Joan as a “heart disorders” women police (Guoqi) and “Ship Song” Mark Wainwright (Nick Cave).

Australian Paul Kelly takes “Native born” (Archie Roach) Dopi Lemon (the group is at the brother of Julia Angus Stone) performs “The streets of your city» (The Go Betweens), and itself Julia Stone offers “Sleeping points” (North Oil).

The album, which was announced last month, is currently only available in digital form. Vinyl and CD will be released sometime in June. Pass the entry here:

“Songs for Australia,” began with a cover Stone Night Midnight Oil. Stone recorded in London, when her mother was ordered to evacuate her to New South Wales in the midst of a big fire season 2019/20 that prompted Stone to the classic Australian song.

Then suddenly she began a successful recording to communicate with international and local friends by tour, and began to assemble a complete recording. “I do not believe in the responses I received heartfelt responses from the largest, busiest artists in the world.” – Stone said in a press communication.

“Most of these artists are on tour, there are family, friends here, lived here or spend time here. Everyone has such wonderful memories of this country, and to see her in the flames broke everyone’s heart.”

Album Cover – original work of Swedish artist David Stenbeka. Revenues from the recording will go to several charitable and environmental charities, including Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, leading emergency to combat climate and Wild Wild Ark.