Julian Assange lawyer accuses U.S. of peddling lies as WikiLeaks founder fights extradition

LONDON – A law firm for Julian Assange on Tuesday accused the United States of “boldly and blatantly” misstating specifics about the WikiLeaks founder’s conduct, on the next working day of his extradition listening to in Britain.

Assange faces costs under the U.S. Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of top secret information detailing aspects of US armed forces campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Washington claims the 48-yr-aged Australian aided intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to steal the files ahead of recklessly exposing confidential resources about the planet.

But defense law firm Mark Summers argued a great deal of the 18-demand U.S. indictment Assange will confront if extradited was “provably improper,” adding components ended up “lies, lies and much more lies.

“It’s hard to conceive of a clearer case in point of an extradition ask for that boldly and blatantly misstates the facts as they are acknowledged to be to the U.S. government,” he instructed a packed courtroom in southeast London.

However, James Lewis, a law firm for the U.S., named the defense’s testimony a “series of misstatements about how the indictment is formulated.

He referred to as the Assange team’s system “a “fundamental mischaracterization of … the allegations.

Assange spent substantially of the past ten years holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy to steer clear of independent lawful proceedings in Sweden, but Washington is now looking for his transfer to stand trial.

The extradition listening to at Woolwich Crown Courtroom, following to the high-safety Belmarsh jail wherever he is becoming held, is expected to last five times right before reconvening in May perhaps.

Assange, sporting a grey blazer and a sweater over a collared shirt in court docket, grew visibly fatigued Tuesday following listening to hrs of proceedings — prompting Choose Vanessa Baraitser to test on his affliction.

“Mr. Assange is having difficulties, he’s obtaining it tricky to focus,” a member of his lawful group reported just after conferring with him.

“He cannot converse with his legal crew. He’s finding it pretty challenging.”

Earlier, lead defense attorney Edward Fitzgerald complained that Assange experienced been stripped bare twice and handcuffed 11 instances coming and going from court docket the past working day.

He warned that his remedy could “impinge on these proceedings” and requested the judge to give “an indicator to jail authorities” that the regime should really be peaceful.

Baraitser claimed it was a make a difference for prison officers, expressing she did not have the authority to instruct them on how to take care of detainees.

She included that she would be expecting Assange to be addressed relatively and like any individual else.

WikiLeaks to begin with labored with newspapers to publish information from the leaked Point out Division and Pentagon documents, which prompted a feeling — and outrage in Washington.

In numerous hrs of submissions, Summers explained the partnership with media retailers had led to a rigorous redaction process that provided liaising with U.S. officers to guarantee sources names have been not uncovered.

“That method associated the U.S. authorities and Condition Division feeding proposed redactions to the media,” he added.

But Summers claimed a 2011 ebook by a journalist from The Guardian uncovered the password essential to access the database of unredacted source names and ensured the cache at some point found its way on-line.

He explained to the court docket Assange had made a mobile phone contact to the White Property alerting U.S. officials of the imminent release on many web sites, allegedly warning: “Unless you do anything, then people’s lives are set at possibility.

“The notion that Mr. Assange deliberately place lives at risk by dumping an unredacted database is knowingly inaccurate,” Summers explained.

The Guardian afterwards mentioned in a statement that “it is entirely wrong” to say the 2011 e-book led to the publication of unredacted U.S. authorities documents.

“The e-book contained a password which the authors had been explained to by Julian Assange was non permanent and would expire and be deleted in a issue of several hours,” it stated.

On the opening working day of the hearing Lewis experienced accused Assange of jeopardizing the lives of intelligence sources by publishing classified paperwork, boasting the U.S. had evidence some had subsequently disappeared.

Rebutting the defense team’s promises, Lewis mentioned they have been increasing “trial problems that have to be determined in the United States.

“It’s not the perform of this court to enter into a factual willpower of these kinds of challenges,” he argued.

Assange could be jailed for 175 decades if convicted on all 17 Espionage Act charges and a single count of laptop or computer hacking that he faces.