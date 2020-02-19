[Julián Castro States on MSNBC That Bloomberg Is Trump’s ‘Wet Dream’]

Previous 2020 Democratic applicant turned Elizebeth Warren surrogate Julián Castro joined Chuck Todd on MSNBC to condition that Micheal Bloomberg is in fact Donald Trump’s “wet dream.”

Todd commenced the section by floating to Castro, “I acquired to assume there’s an opportunity for this campaign with Michael Bloomberg on this stage.”

“Elizabeth Warren’s marketing campaign I would argue is framed about dealing with the Michael Bloomberg’s of the world not as a applicant, but the billionaires,” he continued.

Castro stated, “You have Michael Bloomberg, generally an individual that was referred to as by The New York Situations as the most outspoken defender of Wall Road, and in Elizabeth Warren, someone who has been battling for every single working day People for consumers, for folks who are getting rid of their homes… She’s been on the side of the American individuals. And Bloomberg has been building excuses for the standing quo.”

“So, tomorrow when they debate, you’re likely to have two different visions for The usa. Hers is a vision that for all the rest of us can prosper,” Castro extra.

“What do you make of these form of late conversions?” Todd requested concerning Bloomberg pushing out policy initiatives on the marketing campaign trail driving Warren’s plans.

Castro mentioned that he thinks that Bloomberg is “the closest thing we have to a Donald Trump on the Democratic side… If you appear at his weaknesses.”

“Wow!” Todd responded.

“There are a great deal of men and women out there that believe that — possibly the greatest point we can do is nominate a billionaire like Bloomberg since he has the assets. I assume if you search at his record on race, on Wall Street, all of these sexual harassment grievances that have been filed in opposition to him, he settled and has hush agreements with gals on,” Castro continued.

“He is essentially Donald Trump’s damp aspiration,” Castro stated with sincerity.

“Donald Trump wishes to operate from the person that has all of this baggage on precisely the challenges exactly where Trump can suppress the vote,” Castro extra.

The MSNBC host then asked Castro if Bloomberg is the worst applicant in the Democratic field at present.

“I assume he has the most baggage. And he presents Trump an prospect to win back the Electoral College or university,” Castro concluded.

Check out over, through MSNBC.