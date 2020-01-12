Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism after jumping on the car

Loading...

New England Patriots Broad Receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Victory Parade through the streets of Boston on February 5, 2019.

The New England Patriot recipient, Julian Edelman, has been reportedly arrested and vandalized after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car on Saturday evening (January 11) in Beverly Hills, California.

Edelman reportedly hopped on the hood of a Mercedes at around 9 p.m. PST, which will damage the vehicle. After his arrest, he was released by the police and is scheduled to appear in the airport court on April 13.

The Patriot was having dinner with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola in the early evening. Pierce posted a photo of the trio on Instagram and titled it “You know what it is”.

Edelman was recently named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award recipient for 2019. Last year he was the MVP for Super Bowl LIII. He is arrested a week after the Patriots’ departure from the Titan playoffs – the first time since 2009 that the team failed to make it into the division round in the postseason.

