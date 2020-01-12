Julian Edelman patriots arrested after jumping on Beverly Hills car

Loading...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman has been arrested in southern California on suspicion of vandalism after jumping into someone’s car hood, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused undetermined damage when he boarded the vehicle Saturday night at a Beverly Hills commercial complex, Elisabeth Albanese police said in a statement.

Edelman was released in a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. It was not known on Sunday whether he had a lawyer and the patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic return against Atlanta in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won the Super Bowl MVP award in New England’s 20-17 win over the Rams last season.

Edelman led the Patriots during the regular 2019 season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But the lingering injuries paid tribute. It was for the most part a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Sign Up Now