Julian Edelman, wide receiver of the New England Patriots, arrested for vandalism after jumping on a car in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, California – New England Patriots star Julian Edelman has been arrested in southern California for suspected vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped onto the vehicle Saturday night in a commercial building in Beverly Hills, police lieutenant Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. It was not known Sunday if he had a lawyer, and the Patriots had no immediate comments.

The wide receiver made huge stakes in the Patriots’ historic return to Atlanta in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots in the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But stubborn injuries have taken their toll. He certainly did not play a role in New England’s 20-13 surprise loss to the Tennessee Titans.

