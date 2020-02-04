Julian Lennon says recent cancer fear “made him tremble inside”

Julian Lennon recently spoke about a fear of cancer and said the experience “made him tremble inside”.

The musician and son of John and Cynthia Lennon shared his health fear with the fans in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday (February 2).

“The problem is … you think you have time …” he began, explaining that he felt positive for 2020 after “having had a very busy year, if not 5 years since then Mom died. “

Lennon went on to describe a visit to his dermatologist in LA that changed his mind. “She noticed a small bump on my head, which was actually a mole that had been there with a birthmark for 57 years,” he wrote. “But this time it looked a little different and felt different.

She asked me to do a biopsy two days ago, which I was obliged to … Only to learn 24 hours later that she was cancerous and that she recommended that she be removed immediately, what happened today. “

He added that the mole had been discontinued for further analysis and the results would be available next week. “I can’t tell you how I felt, from a moment of joy to the fear that I could be gone at any moment,” he said. “I’m still trembling inside … But my belief is strong.”

He asked his followers to be examined and “to do any health check.” “Life is too short … don’t shorten it by ignoring your own health,” Lennon noted.

The musician’s latest album, Everything Changes, was released in 2011. Since then, Lennon has released a handful of independent singles, including the “Saltwater 25” released in 2016.

Meanwhile, last year, Yoko Ono shared a gun control support message on the 39th anniversary of John Lennon’s death. “The death of a loved one is a hollow experience. After 39 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him. “One graphic showed:” Since John Lennon was shot on December 8, 1980, more than 1,400,000 people in the United States have been killed with weapons. “