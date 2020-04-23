Julianne Hough says she is ‘alone’ in the Quarantine without a wife

Julianne Hough opened a three-year marriage interview, Brooks Laich.

During Oprah Press interview , 31-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” has announced success and independence in Los Angeles, while his ex-partner, 36, is working on a community abolition in Idaho.

“I’m on my own now,” began the actress. “In Idaho my wife does a lot of yard work – and so we’re doing our own thing right now. It’s a really fun time.”

Julianne also said that her life is different now, not only from the effects of the coronavirus infection, but also by the growth.

“I’ve been thinking for 30 years, and I’ve always been around people, and I’m always trying to be creative and do a lot,” he explained. “But it’s new, it’s a bit different. I don’t feel lonely but I feel alone. I think it makes a big difference.”

“I feel lonely – I miss people,” he continued. “I want to hug them and talk to them, but I’m really happy for the moment that I can connect what is really important to my life and look forward to when we come out – Who do I want to be? Who do I want to be? ‘this new world?’

For Brooks, he said he enjoys his time in Idaho, as it would be possible for him to work on his 10-acre property that needs some TLC.

“I want to have more time here,” he said recently about “What do men think?“podcasts.” The place also needed a baby shower. It really needed cleaning. We have a yard in Los Angeles but here, [dogs] are out all day. I’m on the water. I can eat here. I have friends so I can go hunting. There is so much to like but I just love being here. “

After rumors started that the couple’s marriage was in trouble after they were separated from different states, the source said they were only spending time because they were used to doing their jobs “.

“They are together, not just in one place,” said one person People. “But their relationship is just that.”

Julianne doesn’t seem to be focusing on what’s important to her right now.

“With everything, it’s clear that my heart is with business and health workers, and that gives them my full love and passion and realizes the value of what is happening.” , “he told Oprah Magazine. “But at some point I feel a great blessing that I have had this opportunity to stop and pause.”

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Drinking traps

Instagram

The stars do not allow Coronavirus to lower them