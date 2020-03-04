[JULIEN-K Rejoined By Primary Drummer ELIAS ‘BONES’ RODRIGUEZ For Impending Tour]

Industrial/electro rockers JULIEN-K, started by initial ORGY associates Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh, will support THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE on a national tour later on this month. Sitting down at the rear of the kit for JULIEN-K will be the band’s unique drummer Elias “Bones” Rodriguez.

Shuck commented: “[Elias and I] reconnected right after years aside at Chester‘s [Bennington] funeral. I experienced just given a eulogy, and later on Elias just came and hugged me. We virtually hugged each other and cried Tricky for about 10 minutes. No text. Absolutely nothing. Then we continued to offer with the tragedy in our personal means, but continued chatting months immediately after. In late 2019, we met again at a KORN concert in San Diego the place Elias was hanging with our aged mate Head [Brian Welch] and we just stated to a person one more, ‘Brother, I miss taking part in with you!'”

Months later, existing JULIEN-K drummer Alex Gonzalas uncovered himself with various conflicted obligations, with BY AN ION (Gonzalas‘s solo venture) blowing up on its very own. Gonzalas advised to Shuck that he attain out to Rodriguez, and that it would be “remarkable for supporters, and an awesome stay functionality for JULIEN-K.” Shuck agreed and Elias was speedily reintegrated into the band.

JULIEN-K‘s new album, “Harmonic Disruptor”, will be introduced in early April by means of TLG/INgrooves. Shuck has outlined that this album “is sharply focused on the demise of our greatest close friend and brother, Chester Bennington,” and that it is a “scream of consciousness” the place Shuck experienced a platform to check out to deal with Chester‘s loss.

“Harmonic Disruptor” takes JULIEN-K back again to its darkish industrial ’90s roots. It appears as if 9 INCH NAILS “Broken” period and MINISTRY smashed into ORGY at its prime. It is visceral and pounding, with Shuck exhibiting an completely distinct violent take on his commonly sleek Gahan-esqe vocal style.

The “Harmonic Disruptor” title observe was introduced as a solitary on January 24. The 2nd one, “Shut Down Your Soul”, dropped on February 28 and the third one, “More robust Devoid of You”, will get there on March 20.

Derakh, Shuck and Anthony “Fu” Valcic have been musical collaborators for 20 decades. All through their time together, they have weaved in and out of mainstream music like a regularly evolving musical vogue house. In the late ’90s to mid-2000s, they had been dependable for substantial radio and revenue hits these types of as “Blind” (KORN), “Blue Monday”, “Stitches”, and “Fiction” (ORGY), and much more not long ago “Crawl Back In” and “Allow Down” (Useless BY Dawn). After making the most of years of regular tunes company achievement, they began steering their enthusiasts to their new unbiased electro-industrial rock undertaking JULIEN-K — which seems at property with functions like DEPECHE Mode, Nine INCH NAILS, NEW Order, MINISTRY, IAMX, MARILYN MANSON, STABBING WESTWARD, KILLING JOKE, as very well as any act ORGY would have paired with.