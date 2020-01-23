Juliet Washington, Jeanine Dowell murder charge: 2nd man in court

On a stormy summer night in 2017, Juliet Washington and Jeanine Dowell were sitting in an SUV at a red light in Washington Park on the south side when both were shot multiple times in an ambiguous attack.

While their SUV rolled on a sidewalk, the two gunmen stepped back into their car and drove away.

Washington, 41, from the suburbs of Woodridge, was a mother of two who worked as a mailman. Dowell, 32, of Roseland, was a mother of three, whose daughter was nicknamed her “MakeItHappen,” because of her dedication to her family and ensuring that her family’s needs were met.

2 loaded, but motive remains a mystery

At the end of last week, the alleged second gunner in the heinous crime, 24-year-old Kevin Brown, was accused of murder and bail refused during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Brown’s alleged accomplice, 22-year-old Makavelle Sampson, pleaded not guilty in February last year of 12 crime counts, including murder, in the case, showing legal records.

Prosecutors claim that around 10:30 PM. June 28, 2017, Brown and Sampson stopped in a stolen gray sedan behind the stopped Washington SUV on Wabash Avenue and Garfield Boulevard, then got out of the car and approached the SUV on foot with pistols.

For about 15 seconds, Sampson shot the driver’s window where Washington was sitting 14 times, and Brown shot the Dowell sitting in the passenger seat eight times, the prosecutors said.

Makavelle Sampson (left) and the Kevin Brown Cook County office

“I felt that I could finally breathe again“



Washington’s oldest daughter, who asked to remember her name, said she felt a sense of relief flow through her when she heard that a second person was finally in custody.

“I felt that I could finally breathe again,” she said. “When I walked around, it was as if I didn’t know if they could stand next to me.”

When the news about the Washington murder spread to the Westmont post office where she had worked for 17 years, her colleagues were destroyed, said the postmaster of the branch, Shenita Robinson.

“She was a great person,” Robinson said. “It was tragic what happened and it was a big hit for every employee.”

On the day of her funerals, employees from other branches came in to help the branch run so that Washington colleagues could be present.

Raising her family would be something Washington would have done.

“She was a hardworking person, but she was also kind-hearted,” said Washington’s father, Alfred Pollard, 76. “She was really a person who would help everyone. She would just do it. “

On the night she was murdered, Washington had spent the day with her two daughters in town in her eldest apartment, who was studying at the time, making cabbage and macaroni and cheese together.

“It was my favorite meal and she came to cook for me,” her daughter said. “I just got a new camera and took pictures of her. We had a good time. “

Washington left and went to pick up Dowell. The two women were old friends who grew up on the same block less than five minutes’ walk from where they were killed. As they grew older, they also got closer, the Washington daughter said.

Washington later called to tell her oldest daughter that she was on her way to pick up her youngest. It was the last time they spoke.

“My aunt called me and said,” I don’t know what happened, but I think your mother was shot, “said the Washington daughter.” I was stunned. I was in shock. “

On June 29, 2017, a teddy bear is placed in a fence of a chain link at a memorial to Jeanine Dowell, 32, and Juliet Washington, 41, near the scene of their shooting. Getty

The killers follow

A driver who was over the intersection and witnessed the shooting, followed the gray sedan half a mile to an apartment building, where he sent officers to the car less than two minutes after the shooting, prosecutors said.

DNA recovered from a passenger side was later matched with Brown, while fingerprints recovered from the driver’s door corresponded to Sampson, prosecutors said. There are also surveillance images and witness statements in which the men are allegedly involved.

To date, neither the Chicago police nor the prosecutors of Cook have offered a possible motive for the crime.

“We have overwhelming evidence to prove the murder, but the defendant gave us no motive,” said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi about the indictment of Brown.

At a Sampson hearing, the prosecutors said he made 15 phone calls in the hours before and after the murders to a person who was confronted with a load of heavy batteries against Dowell. That person, who was not identified, was eventually convicted in the case after her death, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors refused to comment further.