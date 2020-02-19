[juliette-parker,-lady-accused-of-posing-as-photographer-to-kidnap-little-one,-drugging-mom,-pleads-not-responsible]

TACOMA, Clean. — A Washington state lady pleaded not responsible Tuesday to drugging a mom just after authorities say she posed as a photographer in a complex plot to kidnap the mother’s new child child.

Juliette Parker, 38, entered her plea to tried kidnapping and assault in Pierce County Remarkable Court, The Information Tribune noted.

Parker posted $50,000 bail more than the weekend and was unveiled. New bail of $150,000 was set Tuesday immediately after prosecutors described her as a flight chance and she was booked again into jail. Parker moved to Washington final 12 months after losing a mayoral election in Colorado Springs, Colorado, The Gazette noted.

On Friday, deputies arrested Parker, who lives south of Tacoma, and her 16-year-outdated daughter. The teenager was expected to be arraigned at a juvenile detention center on the identical expenses.

Parker linked with moms as a result of a Fb team and provided to do free of charge photoshoots of newborns to develop her portfolio, according to court paperwork. Investigators stated at least a dozen women of all ages have contacted them with tales of interacting with Parker, who also has gone by the names “Juliette Noel” or “Juliette Gaines.”

Parker drugged a person mom whose Spanaway residence she visited before this month with her daughter, files stated. The new mom stated she was pressured into having cupcakes they introduced and after taking a bite, she explained her overall body went numb. She then questioned Parker and her daughter to go away, paperwork mentioned.

They left but wiped down the drinking glasses they’d employed and stole the victim’s house keys, according to court docket paperwork.

When the girl texted Parker to check with if she experienced the keys, Parker mentioned she’d identified the keys in her property and presented to have them delivered, according to court documents.

Paperwork say the new mother called 911 and medical practitioners reported she appeared to have been drugged.

The baby’s mother, Elysia Miller, explained Tuesday that though Parker was back in jail, it did not necessarily mean she has peace of head.

Miller urged other mothers and fathers on the lookout for photographers to have a person with them and to look at references, business licenses and evaluations, The Information Tribune noted.

“Be pretty careful and trust your instincts,” Miller claimed.

Detectives said they’ve observed textual content messages among Parker and an ex-boyfriend relationship back to November, when Parker “talked about how they should really get a child from a homeless man or woman and increase the boy or girl jointly in a great household,” records claimed. The ex-boyfriend joked about kidnapping a child and Parker reported she’d marry him immediately if he could come across her a newborn girl in the upcoming five weeks, files explained.