Jumbo supermarket group continues to grow, increasing market share

The family-owned Jumbo supermarket group increased its share of the Dutch market by two percentage points last year, but Albert Heijn is by far the Dutch market leader according to new figures from the Nielsen research group.

Jumbo, known for its yellow branding, now has just over a fifth of the Dutch market. Albert Heijn remains just under 35%, the news website Nu.nl.

The supermarkets Plus, Nettorama and Coop also increased their market share slightly. However, the German household supermarkets Lidl and Aldi lost market share in the course of the year, said Nielsen.

Overall, Dutch supermarket sales rose by 4% in 2019.

Jumbo has been pursuing a steady expansion policy for years, especially through takeovers. At the end of 2019, Jumbo announced the acquisition of five urban branches of the Marqt supermarket group, including the large store in the Gelderlandplein shopping center in Amsterdam.

At the beginning of December, Jumbo announced that it had entered into an agreement with the Hema Group to take over 17 branches and to sell its products in six Hema stations.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.