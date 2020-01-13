Jumpei Yasuda, taken hostage by Syrian fighters, is suing the Japanese government for refusing to passport

Loading...

Jumpei Yasuda, a journalist who returned home in Syria in 2018 after more than three years of imprisonment, has sued the government for refusing his application for a new passport, his lawyer said on Sunday.

Yasuda filed the lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court last Thursday, requesting that the State Department’s decision last July not be issued a new passport, the lawyer said.

The journalist argues that the ministry’s decision to prevent him from traveling overseas “is a violation of the constitution that guarantees free movement abroad.”

The 45-year-old said his passport was stolen when he was detained in a militant group after entering Syria in June 2015 to report on the Islamic State’s militant group.

After returning to Japan, he applied for a new passport in January last year and presented a plan to travel to India and Europe with his family.

However, the Ministry informed him of the rejection of his application on July 10 last year.

According to Yasuda, the ministry’s decision was based on a passport law stipulating that the government may not issue a travel document to a person if a destination country denies that person’s entry. He said the ministry had informed him that he had been banned from entering Turkey for five years, from where he was deported to Japan after his release.

The ministry did not disclose any public reasons when it rejected Yasuda’s application for a new passport last July and said it did not comment on individual cases.

In the lawsuit, Yasuda denied that he was denied entry to Turkey and claimed that the refusal to issue a new passport “restricted a person’s freedom to travel abroad”.

Yasuda began his journalistic career in 1997 as a reporter for Shinano Mainichi Shimbun, a local newspaper in central Japan, and was freelance in 2003 to report on conflict zones.