Jumping in higher international oil stocks plunges bonds into a coronavirus crisis

Reuters New York

latest update: April 23, 2020, 8:12 AM IST

The jump in oil prices and the government’s promising further stimulus to reduce the economic pain caused by the Cronavirus epidemic helped boost global stock markets on Wednesday, prompting investors to pull out of unintelligible assets such as the US Treasury.

Both crude and Brent crude rose more than 7 percent on the prospect of further production cuts to reduce fatigue in the oil market, both after hitting their lowest level since 1999.

MSCI shares worldwide gained 1.76 percent following a massive rally in Europe and minor losses in Asia.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 450.7 points, or 1.96%, to 23,469.58, the S&P 500 rose 62.14 points, or 2.27%, to 2,798.7, and the Nasdaq composite rose 232.15 points, or 2.81%, to 8,495.38. .

A two-day drop in the oil market, the first time in the history of negative futures contracts, had wiped out more than 1,000 points from Dow before opening on Wednesday.

Daniel Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said corporate earnings helped raise stocks better than expected.

“It seems that the markets have improved very quickly, given the uncertainty about the depth and duration of the recession and its correction is still likely,” Morris said.

“But if the negative feeling reflected in the return on gold and securities is too much, and the decline in GDP is less than the most extreme estimates, the assessments are not unreasonable.”

Nancy Pelosi, a spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, said Congress on Thursday would approve about $ 500 billion in aid for the virus, and another $ 321 billion would be provided for a small loan program previously provided.

According to a note from BofA Global Research, adding this bill will fix some shortcomings, but it will probably not be the end of the stimulus. The company expects Congress to pass another large package worth $ 1.5 trillion.

Oil market gains helped attract investors to risky assets and boost government bond yields. The last 10-year benchmark fell for the last time at 32.17 to 176.32 and showed 0.6222 percent, from 0.571 percent at the end of Tuesday.

EU leaders will meet on Thursday to discuss ways to increase aid to help the region deal with the outbreak of the virus.

Traders were also boycotted on Tuesday after Italy’s booming through the sale of large debts, and speculation continued that the European Central Bank would take more supportive measures.

US crude recently rose $ 20.05 percent to $ 13.89 a barrel and $ 20.70 a barrel, up 7.09 percent on the day.

