Jumping over Covid-19 response, WHO decides to shorten annual meeting in May – world news

The World Health Organization has decided to hold a shortened annual meeting on May 18 with a limited agenda amid efforts by countries such as Australia to launch an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to Member States, the WHO said it was inappropriate to capture nearly 60 points that were placed on the interim plan less than 20 days ago.

This is done to provide a crucial international focus on Covid-19, which has killed nearly 180,000 people worldwide in just a few months.

Instead, a WHO document proposes that the 73rd World Health Assembly consider an abridged agenda. This would include opening a health assembly, addressing Tedros CEO Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will focus on Covid-19 readiness and response, and formally elect 10 seats on the executive committee to be vacant.

Hindustan Times accessed the document.

The session would start on May 18 and end the next day. The full version of the Assembly will be held later.

The only points that would be taken would be those described as “uncontroversial items”, such as resolutions and decisions recommended by consensus by the WHO Executive Board. They would be considered cleaned by the Health Assembly if no country proclaims them.

During the virtual session, Member States will have two minutes each to give their opinion. Regional and group statements are limited to 4 minutes, but everyone can submit a written submission that would be made available on the WHO website.

The information on the WHO’s short-cut version came days after US President Donald Trump abruptly switched to a global health authority over what he described as his flawed recommendations on China’s Covid-19 outbreak. The US believes that the WHO led by Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus supported China in combating the disease that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. This is an allegation that was denied by Tedros Adhanom, Ethiopia’s former minister of foreign and health affairs.

But the WHO chief has failed to convince many of his critics.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a meeting of the WHO decision-making body on Thursday that his country would push for an international pandemic investigation.

“The World Health Assembly is coming in May. There are opportunities to do business there and it’s our first port of call, “Morrison said, according to Reuters.

.Australia sits on the Executive Board of the Assembly, which sets out WHO policies. Next month will be India’s turn. In addition, New Delhi will also receive the post of chairman of the executive board.

Morrison has already called on leaders in France, Germany and the United States to lobby for support, and could invite Britain and Canada next time,

Australia has overcome the worst of the coronavirus epidemic, forcing it to lobby other countries to support its call for an investigation, but realized that other nations are still dealing with high mortality rates, the government said, quoting unnamed sources.

.