[jun-hyun-moo-seems-on-“i-live-alone”-for-the-very-first-time-in-a-calendar-year]

Jun Hyun Moo designed an appearance on MBC’s “I Stay Alone” for the very first time in a year!

On the February 21 broadcast of the show, Kian84, who moved to a new condominium, invited the previous “I Stay Alone” MC to his home for a tiny housewarming.

In an interview, Jun Hyun Moo greeted the viewers of “I Are living Alone,” and explained, “It’s unusual appropriate now. I really feel bizarre. It kind of feels like I have gone back again in time.”

On why he appeared on the clearly show, Jun Hyun Moo mentioned, “[Kian84] invited me for a housewarming. I guess he missed me. And I skipped him, much too, so in this article I am.”

Kian84 identified as Jun Hyun Moo a “fairy of transferring,” and stated, “He usually brings a present. I speculate if he isn’t an angel. Like Tinkerbell.”

Jun Hyun Moo commenced to established up his present — an exercising device — for Kian84, and when Jun Hyun Moo was describing how to use it, Kian84 cracked up and said, “Why are you so really now?”

Afterwards, right after giving Jun Hyun Moo a tour of the property, Kian84 shared a problem with him, expressing that he would like to be a lot more articulate in his speech. Jun Hyun Moo responded, “But if you discuss properly, then you shed your attraction.”

The two reviewed Kian84’s acceptance speech from the 2019 MBC Leisure Awards, which at the time had been the source of misunderstanding for quite a few viewers. When Kian84 said that substantially of the speech was not what he had composed and well prepared, but what he considered of on the location, Jun Hyun Moo reported, “You must refrain from saying items that pop into your head like that.”

When asked if he’s the exact same, Jun Hyun Moo said, “I keep back a great deal during award ceremonies.” He extra, “If you go too significantly to make a joke, folks may well snicker, but they also will not truly feel incredibly good. In that circumstance, alternatively than striving to be amusing, it’s more crucial to emphasis on aiding the display operate efficiently.”

Leaving Kian84 with a piece of information, he mentioned, “I assume you’re the very same. Never [chase laughs]. Of the issues that pop into your head suddenly, only say two out of 10.”

