jun-ji-hyun-in-talks-to-direct-new-drama-by-“signal”-writer

Jun Ji Hyun is getting ready to make her long-awaited return with a new drama!

On March three, an market representative reported that the actress will be top the new drama “Mount Jiri” (performing title) by author Kim Eun Hee.

In response to the reviews, her agency Culture Depot commented, “Jun Ji Hyun is positively considering the supply to star in author Kim Eun Hee’s new undertaking ‘Mount Jiri.’”

As revealed in the doing the job title, the impending drama by Kim Eun Hee is established on Mount Jiri. The author has beforehand designed dramas which includes “Sign,” “Ghost,” “Three Times,” “Signal,” and the “Kingdom” collection.

It was earlier uncovered that Jun Ji Hyun will be appearing in the finale of Kim Eun Hee’s drama “Kingdom two.”

If confirmed, “Mount Jiri” will be Jun Ji Hyun’s very first official drama position since “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” which concluded in 2017.

“Mount Jiri” is now performing on casting and will commence production in the 2nd half of the 12 months. The drama is envisioned premiere in late 2020 or early 2021.

