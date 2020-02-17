[jun-so-min-and-yang-se-chan-reveal-that-their-people-aid-their-adore-line]

Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan’s like line continued on the February 16 episode of SBS’s “Running Guy.”

When the “Running Man” forged got some time for some compact speak during the race for the working day, the forged users talked about the adore line involving Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan.

Yang Se Chan introduced up his 8-12 months-previous relative who doesn’t typically speak to him. He explained, “During this Seollal holiday break, [the relative] requested me, ‘Who do you like most on ‘Running Man’?’ I asked, ‘Who do you assume I glance fantastic with?’ and they replied with Jun So Min.”

Concerning his brother Yang Se Hyung‘s viewpoint, Yang Se Chan shared, “He previously asked me a while in the past. The two of us had been having soju, and when speaking about this and that, he questioned, ‘What do you assume of Jun So Min?’ So I answered, ‘It’s not like that.’ But when individuals converse to me about those items, it gives me a peculiar experience.”

Later on, Jun So Min chimed in, “To tell the reality, my mom asked for your number. Throughout the Seollal holiday getaway, my mom seriously told me to get married and stated, ‘I want you to date another person who functions in this marketplace. Give me Se Chan’s telephone quantity so I can discuss to him.’”

