Jun So Min asks Yang Se Chan to choose between her and Jang Do Yeon

Yang Se Chan found himself in a delicate situation on “Running Man”!

In the February 2 episode of the SBS variety show, Jun So Min, Yang Se Chan and Kim Jong Kook formed a team and got into the same car together.

While Yang Se Chan was driving his crew to the next filming location, Jun So Min sat in the passenger seat and took great care of him by opening a bottle of water before giving it to him.

Kim Jong Kook sat in the back and smiled, looking at the dove-in-love duo, commenting, “It’s nice to have a chatty girlfriend or wife. They give good reactions. “Yang Se Chan agreed,” I like women who react expressively. “

Hearing this, Jun So Min began to clap and laugh in an exaggerated way. Jokingly, she expressed astonishment at the smallest things, like when Yang Se Chan turned the wheel, and even complimented his gums. Yang Se Chan added, “I think it would be fun to go on a trip with So Min,” and Kim Jong Kook repeated, “It’s good when the other person is talkative.”

Jun So Min asked, “Is your (ideal type) Park Na Rae?”, To which Yang Se Chan replied, “No, she is somewhat different from my ideal type.” When Kim Jong Kook mentioned Jang Do Yeon, however, Yang Se Chan said, “(Do Yeon) is great.”

Jun So Min then asked abruptly, “Is it me or Do Yeon?” Yang Se Chan replied kindly, “So Min, of course it’s you. You don’t even have to say it. “

Bursting a big smile, Jun So Min reminded him, “It’s going to go on air.” There will certainly also be articles written on this subject. “

Watch last week’s episode of “Running Man” with English subtitles now!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?