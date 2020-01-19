Jun So Min shares sincere reflections on loneliness by presenting his first book

Jun So Min expressed his honest feelings by presenting his first book.

Entitled “You can call me after a drink,” the book revolves around his honest and realistic thoughts about love, loneliness, and life in general.

On January 19, the actress shared a photo of her new book with her sincere feelings. She started by admitting, “Actually, I’m very sad right now. They may not be really interested, but when someone sees my blank face and asks me if something is wrong, it could mean that I am loved. “

She continued, “Having no one who would come running (for me) right away, no matter how hard I look on my cell phone, it means it’s not love. How long have I been alone? “

Jun So Min mentioned his book by saying, “I saw my friend gently wipe away her tears while reading a few pages of my book. I was happier and more grateful (for that) than any other expression. I felt understood. What I always wanted was to be understood, and they did. They were proud (of me). My stories that (people) wouldn’t listen to, that I couldn’t finish, that they didn’t bother to think like (they’re in) some sort of shell … If you now have the ease read them slowly and think, please open (this book) … I wrote my thoughts that you were bored, that you were not interested in and that you did not want to hear.

She added: “If it was a story that everyone knew … I wonder if they would have collapsed and kissed me. No, it could have been the same. It’s my persistent hope, my expectations, my dream and the illusion that they could have known when they didn’t. “

She informed fans that she will hold a book signing at the Kyobo Book Center in Gangnam, Seoul at 5 p.m. KST and said, “Let’s cry together. Bring your handkerchiefs. I, Jun So Min, am very honored. “

사실 지금 많이 슬퍼요. 별 관심 없겠지만 사실 누군가 내 넋 나간 표정 에 무슨 일 있냐 물어 주는 것 조차 저는 사랑 받고 있는 일 일지 몰라요. 휴대폰 을 아무리 뒤져 보아도 당장 달려와 줄 사람 한명 없다는 것은 어쩌면 사랑 하고 있지 않다는 뜻 이겠지요. 언제 부터 이렇게 저는 혼자 였을 까요. 제 친구 가 저의 책 몇 페이지 를 읽다 가 살며시 손 으로 눈물 을 훔치는 모습 을 보았어요. 그 어떤 표현 보다 행복 하고 감사 했어요. 이해 받는 기분 이었어요. 내가 그토록 바래 왔던 나의 이해 들을, 알아 주었어요. 기특 해 해줬 어요. 듣지 않으려 했고, 마저 하지 못했고, 껍질 처럼 생각 조차 해주지 않았던 나의 이야기 들을 ……… 이제는 조금 찬찬히 입안 에서 굴리며 녹여줄 여유 가 있다면, 펼쳐 주세요…. 너희 는 지겹고 관심 없고 듣기 싫었던 몰랐던 내 마음 을 나는 이렇게 적어 보았 으니까. 모두 다 알고 있는 이야기 라면… 만약 에 달려와 안아 줬을 까. 아니, 안들 똑같 겠지. 그건 나의 미련, 혹시 기대, 로망, 몰랐 는데 알 수도 있었다는 착각. 먼 길 을 돌아 올 조차 관심 없을 이야기. # 술 먹고 전화 해도 되는데 # 하세요 # 저는 하고 후회 하며 미련 없는 타입. # 여러분 2 월 1 일 5 시 광화문 교보 에서 역사적인 만남 을 가져요. 같이 울 어요, 우리. 손수건 가져 오세요. 저 전소민 너무 영광 입니다. ?

A post shared by 쏘 미닝 (@ jsomin86) on January 18, 2020 at 11:39 am PST

Watch Jun So Min on the latest episode of “Running Man”:

