Jun So Min shocked “Running Man” molded by kissing Yang Se Chan in his gorilla costume

Jun So Min has taken his relationship with Yang Se Chan to the next level on “Running Man”!

During the January 12 episode of the SBS variety show, Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan’s drive dynamics continued to invite their colleagues’ ruthless teasing.

At the start of the episode, Jun So Min faced a mission in which she had to eat a bowl of black bean noodles (jjajangmyun) in no time. As she rushed over to the noodles, Yang Se Chan suddenly rushed to her side to gently restrain her hair so it wouldn’t fall into the messy sauce.

When Jun So Min stopped to watch Yang Se Chan in surprise, his partner Kim Jong Kook interrupted the moment, shouting, “Go back to work!”

Later in the show, Yang Se Chan and Lee Kwang Soo dressed up in inflatable animal costumes for a tough game of charades. After seeing Yang Se Chan in his gorilla costume, Jun So Min shocked everyone by suddenly rushing into his arms for a hug. Yoo Jae Suk exclaimed, “Jun So Min, what is it? Suddenly? What is going on? And Kim Jong Kook replied, “I thought you said you were just friends!” Jun So Min replied, “It was so cute!” The gorilla. So cute.”

The actress then went further, grabbing the face of Yang Se Chan’s gorilla costume and kissing her. As the actors shouted, “What are you doing?” Jun So Min said, “Because it’s so cute! I’m kidding.”

Turning to Lee Kwang Soo in her bear costume, she added, “The bear is cute too,” before jokingly punching the face of the inflatable costume.

Finally, towards the end of the episode, Yang Se Chan was trying to convince Jun So Min that he was falsely accused by Kim Jong Kook when she suddenly pulled out his phone and started filming it with. Puzzled, Yang Se Chan and Yoo Jae Suk asked, “What are you doing?” Jun So Min replied, “I am recording this” and Yang Se Chan laughed, “But why are you recording it with your phone, when there are all these cameras here? “

Yoo Jae Suk then teasingly asked, “You just save this so you can watch it later every time you miss Se Chan, right?”

Do you think Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan would make a nice couple? Share your thoughts below!

