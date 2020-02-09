Jun So Min shows his affection for Yang Se Chan with a nice gift on “Running Man”

The members of “Running Man” burst out laughing at Jun So Min’s obvious favoritism towards Yang Se Chan!

In the February 9 episode of the SBS variety show, each member brought something meaningful and something they want to get rid of.

Jun So Min brought a lunch box as a significant gift and a Kim Jong Kook t-shirt as a disposable item. Yoo Jae Suk pointed out, “It is obvious that she made (the lunch box) for Yang Se Chan.” Lee Kwang Soo revealed: “This morning, she texted Yang Se Chan, asking him: ” Is it sufficient? “.”

Jun So Min countered their teasing by pointing out that she could ask him because they were the closest friends, but Ji Suk Jin asked why she hadn’t asked them, and HaHa joked feeling embarrassed. by the second hand.

In addition, Jun So Min made everyone laugh by explaining why she chose the Kim Jong Kook t-shirt as something she wanted to throw away. She admitted that when she wears it, she feels like she is alone with him and that someone is looking at her.

