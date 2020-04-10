Jung Becomes Min Turning Fiery Musical Actress to Upcoming Drama on Mental Health

KBS’s upcoming drama “Fix You” has released a new poster starring leading lady Jung So Min!

“Fix You” is a new drama about psychiatrists who believe in “treating,” rather than “treating,” patients. Shin Ha Kyun will star as Lee Shi Joon, a psychiatrist who is willing to pass the patient, while Jung So Min will star as her patient Han Woo Joo.

The newly released poster introduced the audience to the character of Han Woo Joo, who described it as “a free spirit wounded by a crazy world” and “a fiery music actress like fire.”

In the poster, the stunning Han Woo Joo smiles beautifully on camera, with blonde blossoms and grim expressions as she shakes off spring vibes from the upcoming drama. The character is also surrounded by small images of nature, which show the use of art therapy in her psychological treatment.

Finally, the drama poster reminded the audience to reflect on their own mental health in the tagline, asking, “Are you at peace?”

Producer of “Fix You” says, “While we plan to give it a try and recover from this May, we also fill in the posters with warm spring vibes. free spirit. “

“Fix You” will begin on May 6 at 10 pm. KST. In the meantime, check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

