SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Everlasting Monarch” has unveiled new stills of Jung Eun Chae in her part as Goo Search engine marketing Ryung.

Composed by Kim Eun Sook, “The King: Everlasting Monarch” is about two parallel universes, just one that is related to our contemporary planet and a single in which Korea turned a constitutional monarchy. Lee Min Ho stars as Emperor Lee Gon, who attempts to shut the doorway in between the two worlds, and Kim Go Eun stars as Detective Jung Tae Eul, who performs with the emperor to defend people’s lives.

In Emperor Lee Gon’s globe, Goo Web optimization Ryung has been elected as his kingdom’s youngest and to start with woman Primary Minister. Goo Web optimization Ryung was born into a family members with tough situation but examined hard in buy to grow to be a information anchor. By means of her relationship, she entered the planet of politics and properly grew to become the spokesperson for her celebration. Immediately after her divorce, she turned the Primary Minister.

Jung Eun Chae stated, “I’m truly delighted to be appearing in Kim Eun Sook’s ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’ It’s an honor to be able to get the job done with this sort of a good director, solid, and crew. I’m also quite energized. I hope several individuals can discover satisfaction by means of this production this spring.”

Generation corporation Hwa&Dam Photos mentioned, “Jung Eun Chae’s character, Goo Website positioning Ryung, is the sort of character who will make the viewers sit up and choose detect. Jung Eun Chae is a passionate actor who usually takes on new difficulties, so please look ahead to seeing the growth of her performing on ‘The King: Everlasting Monarch.’”

“The King: Everlasting Monarch” is established to premiere in April.

Source (1)

How does this report make you feel?