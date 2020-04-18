Jung Eun Chae’s Agency has released 10-Year-Old Relationship Report with Jung Joon Il

On April 19, Jung Eun Chae’s agency, KeyEast Entertainment, released a statement in connection with actress and singer Jung Joon Il a decade ago.

Two days earlier, WikiTree published a report stating that Jung Eun Chae and Jung Joon Il had a relationship 10 years ago. Jung Joon Il was married at the time, but reports say that Jung Eun Chae didn’t know about it when they were dating. In response to this report, Jung Joon Il’s representative stated that he could not verify the report because it was the artist’s personality, but also claimed that Jung Eun Chae already knew that Jung Joon Il was married.

The following is a formal statement of KeyEast:

This is KeyEast Entertainment.

Earlier, Jung Eun Chae’s position was revealed in her favor. Hopefully the resulting war for truth on both sides will not continue.

This issue is a very personal matter that has come to an end 10 years ago. No party that aim to solve the problems mentioned in the present, but because of reports of a sudden, it is the people they treat like now.

We are sorry that this situation has caused more harm to our artists by having a specific part of the problem in her private life revealed to the public.

We ask that you refrain from speculating and making any statement without proof.

Jung Eun Chae is currently appearing in the SBS drama “King: Monarch Mandrak.”

Resources (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

How does this article feel?