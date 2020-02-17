[jung-hae-in-and-chae-soo-bin-are-incomplete-halves-in-approaching-romance-drama-“a-piece-of-your-mind”]

tvN’s forthcoming drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has discovered its 1st posters!

A romance drama about a person-sided enjoy, “A Piece of Your Mind” formally introduced viewers to its two lonely sales opportunities via two visually placing posters.

Ha Won (performed by Jung Hae In) is a variety-hearted artificial intelligence (AI) programmer who has spent decades in a single-sided like and has resigned himself to this lonesome fate. His poster bears the caption, “I only will need half of fifty percent of your coronary heart to be joyful.”

Meanwhile, Han Search engine optimization Woo (performed by Chae Soo Bin) is an optimistic classical recording engineer who finds herself drawn to viewing Ha Won and his 1-sided like from afar. Her poster’s caption reads, “I really like watching that particular person. But I don’t want him to know…”

Notably, the two posters line up to variety two halves of a full, primary viewers to ponder how the two people will rework 1 another as soon as their stories develop into intertwined.

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST and will be readily available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, you can verify out the initial stills from the drama below!