[jung-hae-in-and-chae-soo-bin-are-not-worried-of-a-person-sided-like-in-approaching-drama-“a-piece-of-your-mind”]

tvN’s upcoming drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has unveiled its primary poster!

A romance drama about a person-sided appreciate, “A Piece of Your Mind” will star Jung Hae In as Ha Gained, a kind-hearted synthetic intelligence (AI) programmer who has spent a long time in a single-sided like and has resigned himself to his lonely fate. Chae Soo Bin will star in the drama as Han Seo Woo, an optimistic classical recording engineer who finds herself drawn to looking at Ha Won and his one-sided love from afar.

On February 21, the approaching drama launched its picturesque main poster showcasing its two leads. The poster’s caption reads, “Just having 50 % of 50 % of your coronary heart is adequate for me,” emphasizing the drama’s concept of selfless, passive really like.

Notably, even with the romantic spring vibes of the poster, Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin are gazing in distinctive directions—Jung Hae In appears to be missing in believed as he appears to be like at some thing off-digicam with a modest smile, maybe contemplating of his a person-sided enjoy. Meanwhile, Chae Soo Bin watches Jung Hae In carefully with an amused look on her deal with, hinting at the discreet way she’ll be observing him in the tale.

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST and will be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, look at out a at the rear of-the-scenes clip from the drama’s script looking at down below!

