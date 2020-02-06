Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin and many others launch new drama with script reading

Theater fans are thrilled to see Jung Hae In and the highly anticipated drama of Chae Soo Bin begin!

Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, Kim Sung Kyu and many other stars in the new tvN drama “Half of Half” (working title), and the cast and crew recently met for a script reading.

The show is a romance about an artificial intelligence (AI) programmer named Ha Won and a classic recording engineer named Han Seo Woo. It is a story told from the point of view of a man who believes that even a small fraction of the heart of his important person is enough for him. The drama is directed by Lee Sang Yeop, who has been behind dramas such as “Familiar Wife” and “Shopping King Louie” and it is written by Lee Sook Yeon, who has written works such as the film “Tune In for Love “and the drama” On the way to the airport. “

Director Lee Sang Yeop said, “I am very excited and nervous to be here. I will work hard so that we can have a great drama throughout the cold winter and until the spring flowers bloom. in spring. I will also do my best. The actors and the team all showed their appreciation through a round of applause.

Jung Hae In, who plays Ha Won in the drama, said, “I will work hard with the actors and the staff so that we can make a happy project from start to finish.” It is said that when reading the script, he captured everyone’s hearts with his warm and soft voice and perfectly expressed the emotions of someone who had a long-term crush.

Chae Soo Bin plays Han Seo Woo in the drama, and she said, “I am grateful to be able to work together on a warm project with such great people.” She encouraged everyone and promised to work hard. Although this is only a first screenplay reading, it has been reported that she immersed herself perfectly in her character with her honest and deep emotions and has made many staff members her fans across its charming charms.

It is also said that Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin were in perfect harmony with their voices and tones, and the pair showed exciting chemistry.

Lee Ha Na will play Moon Soon Ho in the drama, and she not only brought the role to life perfectly, but also made everyone laugh with improvised lines while reading. She said, “We work so well together that I wonder if this is really the first time that our team has met. I learned a lot during our script reading. I look forward to the future. “

Kim Sung Kyu said, “I am grateful to be working on” Half of Half “. I will work hard to create a great project.” He transformed the atmosphere with his low voice by describing the character of pianist Kang. In Wook who is stuck in a crisis.

The other actors in attendance were Lee Sang Hee, Park Joo Hyun, Kim Nu Ri, Kang Bong Sung, Hong Woo Jin and Kim Jjung Woo and it has been reported that they had incredible chemistry overall.

The producers of “Half of Half” said: “It was a script reading where all the actors, including Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na and Kim Sung Kyu, showed great harmony and wonderful acting skills. We will work hard to make the drama a drama that will make viewers laugh and feel their hearts beat with the characters. They asked everyone to look forward to the drama in March.

“Half of Half” will be broadcast on tvN on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

