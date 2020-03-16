Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, And Much more Communicate About Why They Selected Their New Drama “A Piece Of Your Mind”

On March 16, tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “A Piece of Your Mind” held an on the internet press conference with director Lee Sang Yeob and actors Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, and Kim Sung Kyu.

“A Piece of Your Mind” tells the really like tale of Ha Received (Jung Hae In), an synthetic intelligence programmer, and Search engine marketing Woo (Chae Soo Bin), a classical new music recording engineer.

Jung Hae In explained, “I had now made a decision on ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ as my upcoming task although functioning on the movie ‘Tune In for Really like.’ I satisfied with the director and confirmed that the ambiance on set would be good. The most essential detail is the script, which intrigued me. I needed to just take on the challenge of a new concept like ‘artificial intelligence.’”

He additional that he experienced no expertise in unrequited adore, unlike his character Ha Gained. “I’ve performed figures wth unrequited appreciate just before,” he mentioned. “Based on that, I am placing a good deal of considered into it.”

Chae Soo Bin mentioned, “I chose to star in this drama due to the fact of the script, which became a lot more interesting the a lot more I examine it. Seo Woo’s sincerity is a key issue in the drama. Even when she was feeling pain, I attempted to make her relatable so that viewers could feel a sense of heat.”

She extra, “What I figured out from filming is that ordinarily unrequited enjoy would make you egocentric, but Search engine marketing Woo has no these types of greed and only desires the other person’s contentment. I liked that variety of innocence. I’m studying a great deal.”

About her co-star, she mentioned, “He’s a very warm and respectful man or woman. I am owning a large amount of exciting filming and he normally takes very good care of me. I would give our chemistry about 80 details.”

Lee Ha Na, who plays gardener Moon Before long Ho, reported, “I study the script and determined on the function in about two hours. There was no purpose for me not to get the function. It felt like the script experienced introduced to existence the feelings inside of my head. I had labored tough on the ‘Voice‘ sequence for so very long that when I got the give from ‘A Piece of Your Thoughts,’ I genuinely desired to do it. It felt like the romance dramas I utilised to do, like I’d come back property for the initially time in a long time.”

Kim Sung Kyu, who plays classical pianist Kang In Wook, is showing in a broadcast drama for the initial time in “A Piece of Your Head,” although he has created a name for himself in movies like “The Outlaws” and Netflix series “Kingdom.” He reported, “I was a minimal nervous, but when I study the script, I was attracted by the lovely tale and the one of a kind character. When I met the director and writer, they seemed like very good persons, so how could I not do it?”

He ongoing, “The characters are all longing for an individual, and that’s how romance begins to blossom. Now that I’ve attempted romance acting, I am hunting forward to the long term. I am curious as to how I will triumph over this slump. It’s so various from prior to that it will inevitably clearly show a new side of me. I want to find out the in-depth facet of myself and categorical it. When compared to just before, my existence is altering a great deal. Not due to the fact of exterior points, but simply because the character is so distinct.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST and will be obtainable on Viki!

