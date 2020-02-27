jung-hae-in-unexpectedly-delivers-4-lonely-souls-together-in-“a-piece-of-your-mind”

tvN’s upcoming drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has introduced a new team poster of its starring forged!

Described as a free of charge-spirited tale about unrequited appreciate, “A Piece of Your Mind” is a new romance drama starring Jung Hae In as Ha Gained, a sort-hearted synthetic intelligence (AI) programmer who has spent a long time in a person-sided appreciate and has resigned himself to his lonely fate. Ha Won’s unrequited like unexpectedly intertwines the fates of 4 diverse people who are each battling with their own complications.

Chae Soo Bin will star in the drama as Han Search engine marketing Woo, an optimistic classical recording engineer who finds herself drawn to viewing Ha Won and his 1-sided like from afar, though Lee Ha Na will play Moon Shortly Ho, a gardener who is like loved ones to Ha Gained. Kim Sung Kyu will enjoy the position of Kang In Wook, a frustrated pianist who is also the partner of the lady Ha Won enjoys.

On February 27, “A Piece of Your Mind” unveiled a new poster showcasing its four leads. Each individual of the actors is dressed in a different colour and gazing off in a distinctive route, highlighting the truth that all 4 characters have their own special traits and viewpoints. Although just about every of them seems to be shed in his or her have earth, they all don comparable tranquil smiles and are bathed in the very same warm gentle, hinting at the way their tales will meld with each other in the drama.

The poster’s caption reads, “Just having 50 percent of half of your coronary heart is plenty of for me.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at nine p.m. KST and will be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, examine out a powering-the-scenes clip from the drama’s script reading through down below!

Observe Now

Resource (1)