Jung Hae’s Relationship In + Chae Soo Bin’s Changes After Her Recognition of “A Piece Of Mind”

tvN “Piece of Mind” you have announced a dynamic look between Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin!

In the previous episode of “Pieces of Your Mind,” Moon Ha Won (played by Jung Hae In) accidentally discovers that Han Seo Woo (played by Chae Soo Bin) has feelings for her. Unaware that Moon Ha Won was with her, AI version of Kim Ji Soo asked Han Seo Woo about her, indicating that he was talking about her affair with the program.

Although Han Seo Woo is flabbergasted at trying to ignore what he says, he is finally working to make his feelings known, saying “Ji Soo D” in front of Moon Ha Won, “I like him. I really like seeing him.” describing her feelings in more detail, she looked at him and concluded, “I’m glad he doesn’t know what he’s feeling. Ji Soo, you don’t know how much Ha Won cares for you.

According to the producer of “Piece of Mind,” Han Seo Woo’s claim will mark the beginning of a change in the relationship between the two drama leaders.

“Starting from this week’s episode, Ha Won and Seo Woo’s relationship will change rapidly,” he said. “The story of the two men stepped on each other’s life will make the heart of the audience.”

The drama also released some romantic couple from the upcoming episode. The new photos show Han Seo Woo and Moon Ha Won spending time in various places, with Han Seo Woo unable to wipe his eyes from objects of affection.

The producer of the drama added, “Please look forward to Ha Won and Seo Woo’s story.”

To find out how Han Seo Woo’s claim will change things between the two, coincides with the next episode of “A Piece of Mind” on April 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

