Jung Il Woo and Lee Hak Joo are in talks for a new drama with Kang Ji Young

Jung Il Woo, Kang Ji Young and Lee Hak Joo could play together in a new drama!

On January 11, the media reported that the three actors were considering offers to appear in the next drama “Late Night Snack Man and Woman” (literal translation). Kang Ji Young’s agency had already confirmed in December that the actress was examining the offer.

“Late Night Snack Man and Woman” is a romantic comedy about a love triangle in which a man and a woman fight over the same man. Sung Hoon had already been in talks to play the lead role, but the casting offer would have failed.

Jung Il Woo would have been offered the role of Park Jin Sung instead. Park Jin Sung is a starred chef who appears in a variety cooking show (also called “Late Night Snack Man and Woman”). The show’s director is the main woman, Kim Ah Jin, for whom Kang Ji Young is in talks.

If Jung Il Woo accepts the role, it will be his first drama in about a year. He previously starred in the historic drama “Haechi” on SBS.

