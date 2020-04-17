Jung Joon Il’s Address Report on Jung Eun Chae’s 10-Year Relationship

A report today brought news of the relationship between singer Jung Joon Il and actress Jung Eun Chae back in the day, and Jung Joon Il’s agency responded.

On April 17, WikiTree published a report saying that they obtained evidence that Jung Eun Chae and Jung Joon Il had a relationship 10 years ago. The report provides a source close to Jung Eun Chae is said, “Indeed, two of these dates at this time,” and the source of the described add, “But, Jung Eun Chae also become victims. She did not know if she was married when they were dating. “

Reports say that Jung Eun Chae attended the Jung Joon Il concert and fans believed she was a girlfriend, but she is now married. In 2012, she had married a man who had a girlfriend four years ago in the year 2010 and she is also going to divorce.

According to the report Wikitree, there are people who clarify himself as her husband Jung Joon Il sent in her fan cafe during this time said that in connection Jung Joon Il as the reason for divorce. She explained that Jung Joon Il had cheated on her with another woman from late 2009 until mid-2010, but promised that he would never do that again and she was married. After she bathed again after getting married, she asked for a divorce.

Jung Joon Il and Jung Eun Chae both acted in the movie “Play.”

Representative Jung Joon Il told Sports DongA, “This is 10 years ago and we cannot verify because of our personal life.” He then said, “We are not concerned about why this issue has been repaired in the past, but being a private person will be difficult to verify.”

Representative Jung Joon Il also told StarNews, “Jung Joon Il did not hide the fact that he married Jung Eun Chae.”

The report comes before Jung Eun Chae’s new drama series “King: Eternal Monarch” on April 17th. StarNews said its agency has yet to respond to a contact.

