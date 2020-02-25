jung-kyung-ho-is-no-nonsense-in-approaching-job-for-“hospital-playlist”

Jung Kyung Ho is ramping up anticipation for “Hospital Playlist” with the most recent stills launched for the tvN drama!

“Hospital Playlist” tells the common tales of normal medical doctors and stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi Do as long-time mates who achieved when they were in professional medical faculty.

Jung Kyung Ho plays the role of Joon Wan, an impersonable but highly-qualified surgeon. The new stills exhibit off Joon Wan’s no-nonsense perspective with two powerful gazes, one of which seems to be producing the individuals all-around him unpleasant.

Jung Kyung Ho said, “It’s an honor to have this possibility to get the job done with Director Shin Gained Ho for the second time, and I fortunately took the likelihood to glimpse around the script. Even though Joon Wan does have a alternatively brusque and frank persona, he has a different side to him that he only displays close to his closest good friends. I’m curious and energized to see how [I can make] that other facet of Joon Wan show up.”

“Hospital Playlist” will premiere on March 12 at nine p.m. KST.

Resource (one)