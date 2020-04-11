Jung Ryeo Won, Gong Hyo Jin, Lan Son Dambi Talk About What One Man Can She Ngahwini

In the latest episode of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”), Son Dambi and her friends hold a fun party at her house!

Episodes last week that displays Son Dambi, Gong Hyo Jin and Jung Ryeo Won who made a birthday party for a friend of Im Soo Mi, who became an interior designer. In the April 10 episode, they hosted a party and a meal together.

While grinding meat, Gong Hyo Jin said to Dambi’s son, “Don’t you have scissors or shovels?” Son Dambi replied, “I do not cook so that you do not have these conditions.”

They tasted like the four side plates are made by Mrs. Dambi, and she decided to give a call to let her know about their food. “We’ve traveled together many times,” Gong Hyo Jin shared in an interview. “We even invite moms. We travel with moms for three days for two nights, and they know about the personalities of moms.”

Jung Ryeo Won says, “After that, my close moms started talking to the group. Sometimes, we know how our friends treat their mother.”

When they called Im Soo Mi’s mother, they thanked her for giving birth. Gong Hyo Jin encourages Im Soo Mi to thank her mother, and after being embarrassed, Im Soo Mi thanks her mother. His mother showed that she was upset, and she said to them: “I love you all!”

Friends also talk about their thoughts on homes. Son Dambi showed that Im Soo-Mi told that they Dambi will be the first in their marriage. Jung Ryeo Won confidently replied, “I agree. You will be the Son Dambi,” that surprised her.

Son Dambi consult with Gong Hyo Jin that she also agreed, and Gong Hyo Jin said, “No, I feel Ryeo Won will be married first.”

So Son Dambi asks when he thinks Gong Hyo Jin is going to marry, and Jung Ryeo Won responds, “Can Gong Hyo Jin be married sooner or he will do it quietly and announce later.” Gong Hyo Jin with a humorous disguise with him on the outside when she said, “Honey, let’s go here.”

After a meal, they play games to find out what they want. Jung Ryeo Won suggests that Son Dambi should speed up the device “lie detector” to see if they have thought about marrying. Son Dambi have not thought about it, but the director does not know lie. “I’m thinking about it!” forcing Dambi’s son.

“Home Alone” airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m. KST at MBC.

