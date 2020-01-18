Jung Ryeo Won Receives Gentle Show of Support from Uhm Jung Hwa in “War of the Prosecutors”

Uhm Jung Hwa showed love for Jung Ryeo Won and his drama “War of Prosecutors”!

On January 18, Jung Ryeo Won shared photos of the coffee truck that Uhm Jung Hwa had sent as a gift to the “Prosecutor’s War”.

She wrote in the caption: “The coffee truck sent by my muse, (Uhm Jung Hwa) unnie. My team is happy thanks to you. “

Referring to Jung Ryeo Won by the name of his character, Uhm Jung Hwa commented: “Prosecutor Cha Myung Joo !!!! I encourage you. I love your comforting drama so much! Carry on, Ryeo Won! Anyway, why did I add a photo of myself? Hahaha. “

The banner next to the truck reads “Cheers for prosecutor Cha Myung Joo and the” War of Prosecutors “team, while the panel at the top of the truck reads” Cheers for prosecutor Cha Myung Joo and the comforter prosecutors’ war “. “From Uhm Jung Hwa.”

The two actresses have been friends for a long time and were both under Keyeast Entertainment until 2019. Jung Ryeo Won was also a featured artist on the song “Photographer” by Uhm Jung Hwa, a duet with Lee Hyori from his 2016 album “The Cloud Dream of the Nine. “

Jung Ryeo Won also expressed his admiration for Uhm Jung Hwa and his ability to constantly pursue music and theater. Jung Ryeo Won first debuted as a member of the first generation Chakra girls group before diversifying as an actress and has not released new music since.

Watch Jung Ryeo Won in “War of Prosecutors” now!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?