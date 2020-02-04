Jung Yu Mi writes a letter to fans after learning about his relationship with Kangta

Actress Jung Yu Mi shared her thoughts after news of her outing with Kangta of H.O.T.

On February 4, their agencies both confirmed that they are currently in a relationship. Jung Yu Mi then went to Instagram to write the following:

Hello, this is Jung Yu Mi.

I am writing this to speak directly to those who must have been surprised by today’s news, including the people around me and the people who support me.

Recently, I carefully started to seriously meet someone who was a good friend and an elder of me. Since I thought about it carefully before I started opening my heart, I think that directly conveying my feelings to you, even just through this post, is the right thing to do.

I was careful and worried about my personal relationship, rather than my job, to be officially shared in the news, but I didn’t want to deny something that was my decision and my choice. Besides, while on the one hand, it’s also a very difficult and scary thing for me to start dating somebody publicly, on the other hand, I’m a little impatient with the little hope that maybe there could be better days ahead.

I wanted to tell you that I still feel very grateful to the many people who always support me. I am so sincerely grateful.

To all of you who are my precious people, I hope that today is a day when you can smile without any pain. That’s all for the moment.