[Junior explains how he picked up harm soon after go-karting rumors]

Picture by Franco Romano/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

The Barcelona defender has denied experiences

Barcelona defender Junior Firpo has taken to Twitter to make clear how he picked up a hand damage after speculation he damage himself when out go-karting.

Experiences on Wednesday in Spain claimed that the remaining-back picked up the injuries all through a go-karting race, the style of exercise that is forbidden within the Barca squad.

But Junior says that is all total nonsense and that it actually occurring throughout instruction.

“I required to clarify that the slight injuries that I experienced in my left hand was manufactured in the teaching of Thursday ahead of the match towards Eibar in the Athletics Town of FC Barcelona. Any other edition does not fit reality. There are no erosions or abrasions, just a bad drop in a education like other instances. I consider there are a lot of matters to discuss about in the entire world of athletics to invent these a matter.” Junior Firpo | Twitter

Junior has liked a tiny run in the facet with Jordi Alba out wounded but that seems to be to be about now the 30-yr-aged has returned to comprehensive exercise.