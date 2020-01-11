Jupiter Cycle Check-In by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Loading...

As a society, we believe in many imaginary realities that are just as much based on ideas as mermaids and unicorns, and we share a common belief not to question things such as the value of money or a country’s creed. In order for these things to remain real, we must maintain a belief in what we do heartily in these early stages of the Jupiter cycle.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Many leaders regard an effective message as a message that drives people to a desired behavior. If the message is also true, that is more of a bonus than a requirement. If you want the truth, you have to dig for it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You expect to be able to influence others when you are their boss or parent, but you probably do not realize that you also influence your colleagues, and much more than you think.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). You may think that you have a fresh feeling when the feeling actually comes from a trap that has been in it for years. The result is an intensity of emotion that may seem out of step with a certain gain or loss.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Login data cannot guarantee success. In the best case, they point to where a person has been. You can entrust someone with a job. Pay more attention to the current interaction than to previous references.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Counting daily triumphs, such as treating yourself well, feeding someone, bringing children to school on time. Take a moment to give yourself props for the little things you do to keep this show going.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). People trying to judge you based on a category only confuse themselves because you can fit into many different descriptions, and yet you are far too complex to enter just one. Getting to know you takes time.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Think life is good, and it will show you how good it is. Think that life is difficult, and that will show you. You are not afraid to see more than one side of it. You are a realist and you are well aware that no reality is universal.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). It is easier to edit a room if you think you only have to do it once. This is the gift of strangers. You can shine in the moment without a single thought about the past or future of a relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Stopping requires self-control or fear. Throwing everything in requires courage or ignorance. Knowing what to give, when and how much requires caution or wisdom.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). There is a difference between borrowing problems, searching and anticipation in preparation. You will have a few troubling thoughts just long enough to prepare an answer for each.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The course of this day looks like a zigzag. Maybe it is hardly logical, but the intrinsic logic will reveal itself at some point. In the meantime, you do not have to report to anyone or explain yourself.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Caring people are all around you and you instinctively head for those who will be most enriched by your presence. The bottom line is that you like people who are good for you.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 6). There is a real convenience that starts in two weeks. What you naturally do works so well with the rhythms of life, and synchronistic events will show you the way. However, do not rely too much on the external. This is a dance in which a goal grows in you. Scorpio and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 20, 5, 11 and 16.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: Consider leaving the country so that you can be the attractive stranger with the cool accent. TAURUS: You run the risk of being taken for granted, but it is early enough to correct the situation. Retire and see what happens. GEMINI: There is a good chance that you will find what you need most on the internet. CANCER: If the entire weekend is spent on the noble attempt to scam, you are in good shape. LEO: There are so many ways to flirt that you haven’t tried yet, but you will get into it. VIRGO: The most attractive thing about a person is his mind, and you’ve been developing yours for a while. Consider yourself a magnet for what’s coming. LIBRA: No matter how close you are, you never quite know what the other person is going through. SCORPIO: The truth will be as the most common and useful herb, salt. It makes everything come alive on the tongue, or dead if you use it too much. SAGITTARIUS: Because people can be both centimeters and worlds away, you become a bridge-builder who works on scale. CAPRICORN: The rules of adorableness state that nobody who is adorable is trying to be. AQUARIUS: It is easy to be judgmental, although you were never someone who went the easy way. FISHING: The animal in you just knows.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: Aries and Sagittarius can get along like a house on fire, that is, fast, powerful and perhaps destructive, which offers them an interesting opportunity as a couple. What needs to be broken down? What are the problems and obstacles? Which old ways have caused more pain than enrichment? What should simply go? They will come out and do it this weekend.

