Jupiter Police Seek Public Assistance When Husband Arrests Woman’s Death – News – The Palm Beach Post

JUPITER – A week after a Jupiter man was arrested in New Mexico on charges of kidnapping and murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, city police are asking the public for help in finding the woman.

In a message posted on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, Jupiter police asked for all the information about Gretchen Anthony’s whereabouts to report. The 51-year-old was last seen on March 20 at his home in Sunshine Drive in Aborya’s Mallory Creek community.

Police said after his family reported him missing, officers went to his home on March 26. There, investigators said they had gathered undisclosed evidence linking her estranged husband, David E. Anthony, 43, to “her disappearance and related killing.”

Police said cadaver dogs, trained to alert handlers when they detect a breakdown, warned officers both at his home and in his husband’s truck.

In addition, Gretchen Anthony’s dark blue Mini Cooper was found in the parking lot at Jupiter Medical Center. He was not located in the area.

March 20 was the last time David Anthony heard his wife heard.

Investigators believe the alleged crimes took place on March 21, but they did not provide anything else that might link her husband to the crime.

David Anthony was arrested on March 31 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, about 1,900 miles west of Jupiter. He was not allowed to leave Palm Beach County after he was released from prison on March 18 on charges of violent arrest on Riviera Beach.

As of Tuesday, police said they were in New Mexico awaiting extradition to Palm Beach County.

Legal records show that the couple married in March 2015 in Nevada. The couple divorced on February 28, both of whom signed in mid-January. The divorce case is still open.

According to police, David Anthony was often seen in public with his black and white husky. Police did not give the dog a name. In addition, police said he “sometimes put a magnetic FPL sticker on his truck.”

“Investigators are still trying to find Gretchen Anthony’s whereabouts and hope the public has seen or heard something related to the case,” the police department wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call 561-741-2235.

