jurassic-quest-coming-to-williamson-county

Gigantic, shifting, drinking water dwellers from the Jurassic, Cretaceous and Neogene Durations, are coming to Franklin. Jurassic Quest will be at Williamson County Ag Expo Park March 20-22.

With new animatronic water dwellers, Jurassic Quest options more than 100, real to lifestyle-sized dinosaur replicas from the incredibly small, to the gigantic, to individuals discovered under the sea. Friends will witness their favored dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the probability to interact with little one dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs, such as the T. Rex, Spinosaurus, Triceratops and many other folks. With the addition of Ancient Oceans, friends will also be ready to “swim” with our 50 foot lengthy, prehistoric Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest labored in collaboration with top paleontologists to assure every dinosaur was replicated in each and every detail. Guests will have the opportunity to study all points paleontology at the excavation station, wherever they can dig up fossils and by checking out the dinosaur museum to see actual dinosaur fossils dating back again about 60 million several years, including bones that originated in North The us.

Tickets are accessible at www.JurassicQuest.com.

