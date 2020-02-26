‘jurassic-world-3’-commences-taking-pictures-and-confirms-movie-title

Jurassic World 3 has officially begun filming, and the film’s formal title has been disclosed following a thirty day period of supporter speculation.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared the information with a photograph of the slate from the 1st working day of shooting, confirming that the movie will be called Jurassic Planet: Dominion.

Examine much more: five factors why we love Jurassic Park

Enthusiasts had been guessing what the title could be considering that January, and Trevorrow even chipped in on one Twitter thread to tease a person had guessed it the right way.

Wow, any person in this thread in fact bought it. Regard. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 26, 2020

The third film in the reboot franchise was confirmed final yr and will see the return of forged members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniella Pineda – but also a handful of stars from the unique saga, way too.

“They spare no price and they are bringing all people again,” Pratt stated on the red carpet for his new role in Pixar’s Onward. “It’ll be the largest and ideal nevertheless.”

Billed to make a comeback in the motion picture are Laura Dern, who played Ellie Sattler in the really initial film and Jurassic Park III, Sam Neil (reprising his part as Grant) and Jeff Goldblum, who starred as Dr Ian Malcolm in the primary saga but also appeared in the preceding movie.

Jurassic Planet: Dominion follows Jurassic Entire world and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plot details are still currently being saved underneath wraps.

The film will be introduced in Uk cinemas on 21 June 2021.