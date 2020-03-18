Hi! Jurassic World Alive Game Lover’s If you are looking to download the latest Jurassic World Alive Mod Apk (v1.13.19) + Endless Battery + VIP enabled for Android, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page we will know what the specialty of Jurassic World Alive Android Game and its version of Mod Apk will give you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download The Jurassic World is alive Adventure game for Android.

The name of the game

Jurassic World Alive Mod Apk

Version for Android

4.4 and higher

Category

Adventure

user reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars

Current version

v1.13.19

Last update

Size

Downloading

What is the specialty of the Jurassic World Alive Mod Apk

In 2016, we saw the huge success of Pokémon Go – the first game to successfully use VR (Virtual Reality) technology. What is this technology? It is a technique that allows computer graphics to communicate with the real world. In addition, this virtual world is not stable, it can change according to your actions, gestures and sounds. You can only understand that if you have a smartphone, you can see on the phone screen anything you think you see in real life.

Thanks to this technology, Pokémon Go immediately became a global trend. This game is the best selling mobile game in the world. We can remember the days when everyone was going to catch Pokémon. Thanks to Pokémon Go, my friends and I went out more. When I play the game I go more, more communicating with friends and people. It’s really a very interesting game.

Catch dinosaurs

This year we will launch several VR games, as Pokémon Go has ever done. One of them is Jurassic World Alive – a product of two publishers Lydia and NBCUniversal. No cute Pokémon, in this game we are going to catch … giant prehistoric dinosaurs. Catch dinosaurs in the modern world, can you believe?

Jurassic World Alive Mod Apk Unlimited Money

Bring dinosaurs to life at Jurassic World Alive!

Dinosaurs have returned to rule the country, and they move freely in your world. Explore your surroundings and find your favorite Jurassic World Dinosaur, which includes new breeds that are more unpleasant and amazing than ever!

Discover your world and collect epic dinosaur DNA to create hybrids in the lab. Create a team of correct punches and take them into battle in real-time player-vs-player matches. Invite your friends to win exclusive prizes!

Expand your world with location-based technology to search for dinosaurs on the map. Discover wonders around every corner – you never know where you are running!

Collect rare and amazing dinosaurs and maintain a thriving list of prehistoric animals.

Create unique hybrid dinosaurs in the lab – science knows no bounds!

Dinosaurs daughters protect and attack others in PVP arenas in real time; Go back to the new events and prices daily!

MAKE A BATTERY DEPARTMENT AND STORE IN YOUR DELIVERY.

Share your legendary dinosaur collection by posting AR pictures and videos on your social sites!

Become the best dinosaur trainer today!

I think the game has something other than Pokémon Go. The game is somewhat similar to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. In the Jurassic World Alive you can become an archaeologist, geneticist or just a dinosaur hunter. If you don’t want to walk many times like Pokemon Go, you can catch dinosaurs in your home.

Jurassic World Alive supports a very interesting feature for players. As predicted, dinosaurs will be less common in places like cities and roads, but mainly in nature parks such as parks, forests, deserts … When you find a DNA dinosaur type on the map, you go to that place Or drive an unmanned helicopter to collect DNA samples.

Amazing super features of Jurassic World Alive Hack Game

– Jurassic World Alive offers a monthly subscription for $ 9.99. Please note that prices may vary depending on sales tax or country.

* The user will be prompted to sign in to their Google Account prior to purchase (if not already there).

* Your receipt will be charged to your Google Account

* Additional information will be provided by saying that your subscription is automatically renewed until automatic renewal has stopped at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

* We also note that membership can be managed by the user and after the purchase, auto-renewal can be stopped by visiting the user account settings.

* Account recovery will be charged up to 24 hours before the end of the current period.

* You cannot cancel your current subscription during the active membership period.

* If any unused portion of the free trial is offered, the user will be forfeited to purchase membership in this publication.

What’s new in the latest update

– NEW: Alliance Championship! Join forces with other members to climb the leaderboard and get exclusive prizes.

– New Guild Roles: Determine your position and position among allies and be in delight.

– Discover 6 new dinosaurs! Pay attention to the highly anticipated cenozoic and hybrids in your area.

– Bug fixes and battle optimization for a smoother experience.

What the user says about Jurassic World Alive Mod Apk

1. user-: Very fun game, similar to Pokemon Go, but better IMO (maybe I’m distorted because I was a dinosaur rather than a Pokemon kid, haha). Launching a little delayed and slow, but it is sincerely expected for a game of this size and with so many features. Devs are very diligent and will be willing to help you whenever you have a problem. This is one of my top 5 favorite mobile games. I highly recommend to anyone who is still on the fence to give up storage space. It’s worth it!

2. user-: I like this game. I love DNA extraction, dino production, then hybrid production. I love the battles and challenges of the Alliance. I’ve had this game since it came out. I have pre-registered the game and have loved it ever since! Game updates made the game better than it was. I can’t wait to see what will happen in the future! Meanwhile, I will still look for animals and produce super hybrids. I also like how I can choose this game anywhere and play it. It’s so reassuring.

Provided Mod Features Apk

Endless battery

Endless battery VIP enabled

VIP enabled No ads

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible.