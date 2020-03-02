Jurgen Klopp does not doubt his Liverpool players after the loss of Watford | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb18470ed0488c4e2a3761b9f47e23b3111%

Jurgen Klopp downplayed Liverpool’s defeat at Watford on Saturday

Jurgen Klopp admits that there was no point in ranting and raving his Liverpool players just to feel better after they lost their unbeaten Premier League record at Watford.

The surprising 3-0 setback on Vicarage Road ended an unbeaten career of 44 games in the top category and also prevented the Reds from setting a new Premier League record of 19 successive victories.

But, instead of sleeping with their players after their worst performance in more than a year, Klopp gave them a calculated assessment of where they had been wrong after seeing the game on their return home on Saturday, since they appreciate what They have achieved this season. .

Klopp said he would be an “idiot,quot; if he now began to doubt his character and no longer trust them.

“It may happen that I get mad at the players, but I didn’t get mad at the players in this meeting,” he said.

“From a common sense point of view, if I go to that meeting and shout at them as if they had lost the last 10 games in a row due to a bad attitude, it would be really strange.”

Everton vs Liverpool March 16, 2020, 7: 00 pm Live

“I am not interested in feeling better after the meeting. I am interested in having the children get the right information and can be more emotional, I would not say angry, or less emotional.

“If you need to analyze, analyze and the analysis is not really emotional. You are analyzing the facts and we just weren’t good enough. That is the easy answer.”

After two defeats in three games, having also lost in the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid, the FA Cup trip to Chelsea acquires additional importance for the Reds in terms of regaining the momentum they had before the break mid season.

The message was not lost on the players and Klopp is confident that they are ready to “counterattack,quot; in one of their favorite phrases.

“There was no applause. They don’t come to me and tell me: & # 39; He was a great meeting boss & # 39;” he added.

“Of course, they want to fight back. This is an exceptional group of players. The situation we are in is special. Who can give us advice?

“We went through an incredible long period with incredible performances, sensational football, wonderful goals, great success, up to this point.”

“I have no doubts about the character of the boys and I would be a true idiot if I were sincere because they deserve my trust, my faith and do not lose it after a bad game.”