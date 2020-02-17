[jurgen-klopp-praises-‘incredible’-liverpool-squad-following-beating-norwich-and-storm-dennis-to-shut-in-on-person-town-history]

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his gamers as they battled by treacherous disorders to secure a one- get about Norwich Metropolis on Saturday night.

The victory, the club’s 17th in a row, makes sure the Reds need just 15 a lot more points to declare their 1st ever Leading League trophy and undoubtedly came underneath challenging circumstances.

A minute of magic from Sadio Mane was all Liverpool essential to fend off equally Storm Dennis and the Canaries.

Suit-once more Mane climbed off the bench to poke property his 12th league goal of the marketing campaign and lengthen champions-elect Liverpool’s winning streak to 17 top-flight matches.

The runaway leaders inched nearer to a initially title given that 1990 by grinding out a nervy gain, amid howling winds and driving rain.

Jurgen Klopp’s guys are now just a single victory absent from matching Manchester City’s Leading League document of 18 successive wins and the German heaped praise on his players.

“You observed the match these days, you noticed it was truly tough,” he told talkSPORT’s Sam Matterface. “I consider a perfect football game was not probable tonight because of the wind.

“That made lifetime quite challenging, but we could have performed much better first 50 percent.

“We know’ our strains were as well considerably aside, our positioning of the players was not great. Then we played via the traces but we did not adhere to the ball effectively enough.

“We were not compact enough for the counter-press so it was not how we in fact needed to engage in.

“The great matter is we change things like this at half-time. And we did that and the boys tailored immediately and it assisted massively.”

The males from Anfield have taken an outstanding 103 points from their last doable 105 and have scored in 35 consecutive video games.

Even though at instances the Reds have been completely insatiable, the real mark of champions is becoming equipped to grind out victories in the encounter of adversity.

And the previous Dortmund manager insists it is the ‘character’ of this team which pleases him the most.

“25 online games now? It is just remarkable,” he extra.” You cannot – and it is a disgrace I have to say this – you cannot normally be excellent in these video games, because no person is generally excellent.

“These boys ended up so frequently good, that we earn these game titles not since of the techniques of the boys – that allows.

“It’s the character, it is exceptional.”