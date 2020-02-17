[jurgen-klopp-push-convention:-liverpool-manager-on-who-he-thinks-are-champions-league-favourites,-diego-simeone-and-a-lot-more-ahead-of-atletico-madrid-tie]

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to earn the Champions League this period.

The Liverpool manager claimed his aspect are ‘contenders’ to win it but insisted his workforce never sense like the reigning champions.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Klopp built the promises all through his pre-match push convention in Madrid

They resume their European campaign on Tuesday evening as they facial area Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the past-16.

The initially leg is at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is in which Liverpool received the competitiveness final period, beating Tottenham in the remaining.

Liverpool are effectively on their way to successful the Leading League and are envisioned to get past Athleti, with Diego Simeone’s aspect presently fourth in Spain.

Nonetheless, Klopp thinks his workforce will want to be at their ‘absolute best’ to acquire the tie.

Here’s what he experienced to say about Atletico, who the favourites to get the Champions League, and more in his pre-match press convention.

On who are the favourites to get the Champions League

“We do not experience like the winner of CL past time, we are one of the contenders for this year. We want to be in Istanbul.

“The major favourite in the levels of competition is PSG. Now they have the strain!”

On Atletico Madrid

“If there’s a person team exactly where you have to be at absolute most effective, it’s Atletico. They give you certainly no offers.

“This is a single of the most complicated fixtures in the existence of a soccer participant. Truly nicely organised, squeezing effects.

“They are in a transition interval, which is ordinary, but they are battling with all they have. It’s really hard.

Getty Pictures – Getty Liverpool gained the Champions League at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano past period

“Atletico haven’t played as terrible this season as folks are stating. A result device.

“Atletico have speed, intense, have a obvious philosophy. I know we are in the state of tiki-taka, but I admire matters like that. For me, it is all fine.

On Liverpool’s Champions League away type

“Some our best online games (in UCL) ended up absent. Bayern absent was 1 of greatest game titles I have witnessed. Barcelona was, even while we shed.

“We are a suitable danger. That does not mean it will be like that again.”

On Diego Simeone

“People say I’m emotional on touchline, but if I’m level four then Diego is level 12. I’m the kindergarten cop when compared to him!

“Diego’s groups are usually earth class organised, that helps make him one particular of the very best.

“We have satisfied the moment or twice, exchanged some messages soon after huge defeats or massive wins. It’s our to start with competitive assembly, it will be appealing!”