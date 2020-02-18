[jurgen-klopp-rooting-for-lazio-to-close-20-12-months-hold-out-for-serie-a-title]

MILAN – Lazio has an illustrious backer in its bid to conclusion a 20-yr hold out for the Serie A title.

Liverpool mentor Jurgen Klopp is cheering on the workforce, which involves two of his previous gamers. Defender Lucas Leiva performed at Liverpool and forward Ciro Motionless labored with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp, who is on the verge of ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait around for the English title, was questioned above the weekend to predict who would win the Serie A title, Inter or Juventus.

“Lazio,” Klopp responded. “I assume we have only one participant involved in the fight, it is our Lucas Leiva. Ciro Motionless is my previous participant. So I go for Lazio. I’m sorry Maurizio (Sarri), sorry Antonio (Conte). Lazio would be a big surprise likely but they enjoy an extraordinary year.”

Lazio’s year grew even a lot more extraordinary on Sunday when it came from driving to beat title rival Inter Milan 1- and go into second place, a level powering Juventus. Inter slipped to 3rd, a few factors powering the Bianconeri.

Lazio gained the final of its two league titles in 2000 but the staff has now crushed both of those Inter and Juventus this season and is currently on a 19-match unbeaten file in the league — a club record.

Immobile has been obtaining most of the plaudits as the league’s leading scorer, and he gained and scored the penalty to make it 1-1 on Sunday.

But Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic stole the highlight with the winning intention. The Serbia intercontinental also hit the crossbar with a 27-meterstrike.

“The expectations on Milinkovic have actually enhanced,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi mentioned. “He is a man who performs really hard for the crew, generally eager. He scored the successful objective and people today are conversing about him but he has experienced other fantastic matches the place he hasn’t scored. He’s actually important for us.

“Sometimes men and women discuss about our best gamers, and that’s correct, but I assume there’s a group with a seriously good heart so that when a player is absent you never sense it.”

The buzzword in the Lazio camp right after the get was “family.” And it is that unity that could see the crew close Juve’s eight-yr stranglehold on the Serie A title.

“We showed that we are a family,” Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo reported. “The group fights until the conclusion, with heart.”

Comeback kings

Atalanta is creating a status as the comeback kings and it yet again clawed again a deficit on Saturday in a important match for its prospects of qualifying for the Champions League once more.

Atalanta fought back from a target down to defeat Roma 2-one and extend its gain in excess of the fifth-area Giallorossi to 6 details.

Because Gian Piero Gasperini took demand in 2016, Atalanta has picked up 71 details from dropping positions, extra than any other team in Europe’s top rated 5 leagues.

And it was the ninth time this period it has appear from powering to decide on up at least a place.

“That’s actually a great deal,” Gasperini claimed. “But stats have a meaning. When we are behind we get rid of any brake, any calculation and the team expresses alone greatest when it has to play with the goal of scoring, coming again, winning the match.”

Atalanta is participating in in the Champions League for the very first time this period. It hosts Valencia on Wednesday in the to start with leg of the last 16.