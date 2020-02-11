Jurgen Klopp’s contractual Liverpool exit clause is intended to support the coach on returning to Germany when the Anfield spell ends

According to reports, Jürgen Klopp has an exit clause in his Liverpool contract if he decides to return to Germany.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss came to Merseyside in 2015 and has since made the sleeping giants the best team in the world.

Getty Images – Getty

Jürgen Klopp is reported to have an exit clause in his Liverpool contract

After reaching the Champions League final in a row, Klopp won the prestigious European Cup last summer and is well on the way to winning the Premier League Cup for the first time in club history.

According to reports, the new contract he signed in 2019 should include a clause to make it easier for the 52-year-old to return to Germany after finishing his time at Anfield.

According to The Independent, the club will ensure that Klopp’s return to his home country is as smooth as possible and that the Red fans are immediately alarmed.

However, this does not mean that the decision is not an unusual one.

Getty Images – Getty

Klopp led the Reds to Champions League success in 2019

Acclimatization of new managers and players has become a key role for players’ liaison officers in clubs. Be it to help children find local schools, give language courses or move furniture.

However, an exit strategy is rather rare, even if this is an indication of the commitment and loyalty that the board and managers share.

And that is perhaps no more obvious than Klopp’s speech in December when he wrote new terms.

“For me personally, this is a declaration of intent that builds on my knowledge of what we have achieved as a partnership and what we can still achieve,” said Klopp.

According to Simon Jordan, Jürgen Klopp is the best manager in the world in terms of Pep Guardiola

“When I see the development of the club and the ongoing collaboration, I think my contribution can only grow.

“People see what is happening on the field as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it is not the only measure. I have seen commitment from ownership to all aspects and functions of the club that you to be able to imagine.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt that we were a perfect match. If anything, I now feel like I underestimated it. I can only achieve this commitment by 2024 with the absolute conviction that the cooperation on both sides remains completely complementary. “